Ex-Pharmaceutical Technologies CEO pleads guilty to paying kickbacks

The former chief executive of Nebraska pharmaceutical benefits manager Pharmaceutical Technologies Inc has pleaded guilty to making illegal kickback payments in order to obtain business from employee benefit plans.

Douglas Pick, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tyler, Texas on Monday to making unlawful kickback payments, while Pharmaceutical Technologies agreed to pay more than $8.5 million as part of a non-prosecution agreement, prosecutors said.

