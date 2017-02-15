FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Ex-Pharmaceutical Technologies CEO pleads guilty to paying kickbacks
#Westlaw News
February 15, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 6 months ago

Ex-Pharmaceutical Technologies CEO pleads guilty to paying kickbacks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The former chief executive of Nebraska pharmaceutical benefits manager Pharmaceutical Technologies Inc has pleaded guilty to making illegal kickback payments in order to obtain business from employee benefit plans.

Douglas Pick, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tyler, Texas on Monday to making unlawful kickback payments, while Pharmaceutical Technologies agreed to pay more than $8.5 million as part of a non-prosecution agreement, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lhiFcV

