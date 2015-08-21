FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monopolization lawsuit over antibiotic eye drops dismissed
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 21, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Monopolization lawsuit over antibiotic eye drops dismissed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed an antitrust class action accusing drugmaker Allergan Inc and two other companies of conspiring to monopolize the market for Zymar and Zymaxid antibacterial eye drops.

Judge Sue Robinson of the Delaware U.S. District Court ruled Wednesday that pharmacy chain Hartig Drug Co Inc did not have standing to bring the lawsuit because it bought Zymar from a wholesaler, rather than from Allergan directly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JodcGG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.