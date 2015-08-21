Monopolization lawsuit over antibiotic eye drops dismissed

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed an antitrust class action accusing drugmaker Allergan Inc and two other companies of conspiring to monopolize the market for Zymar and Zymaxid antibacterial eye drops.

Judge Sue Robinson of the Delaware U.S. District Court ruled Wednesday that pharmacy chain Hartig Drug Co Inc did not have standing to bring the lawsuit because it bought Zymar from a wholesaler, rather than from Allergan directly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JodcGG