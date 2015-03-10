Actavis loses bid for insurance in 'pill mill' case

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that a group of insurers does not have to indemnify Actavis plc against a lawsuit filed by West Virginia accusing the drug company of selling addictive painkillers and other prescription drugs to so-called pill mills.

Judge K. Michael Moore of the Southern District of Florida ruled Monday that the insurers - Gemini Insurance Co, Federal Insurance Co, Great North Insurance Co, St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co and Travelers Property Casualty Co - were not bound by the terms of their policies to pay for the lawsuit.

