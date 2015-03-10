FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actavis loses bid for insurance in 'pill mill' case
March 10, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

Actavis loses bid for insurance in 'pill mill' case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that a group of insurers does not have to indemnify Actavis plc against a lawsuit filed by West Virginia accusing the drug company of selling addictive painkillers and other prescription drugs to so-called pill mills.

Judge K. Michael Moore of the Southern District of Florida ruled Monday that the insurers - Gemini Insurance Co, Federal Insurance Co, Great North Insurance Co, St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co and Travelers Property Casualty Co - were not bound by the terms of their policies to pay for the lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gos2s8

