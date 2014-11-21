FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plague in Madagascar has killed 40 out of 119 cases - WHO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 21, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Plague in Madagascar has killed 40 out of 119 cases - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - An outbreak of the plague has killed 40 out of 119 confirmed cases in Madagascar since late August, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The WHO said there is a “risk of rapid spread” of plague in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo where two cases and one death have been recorded, due to “the city’s high population density and the weakness of the healthcare system”.

Plague, a bacterial disease, is mainly spread from one rodent to another by fleas. The WHO said it did not recommend any trade or travel restrictions based on the information available about the outbreak. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.