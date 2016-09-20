8th Circuit to weigh Arkansas effort to defund Planned Parenthood

Sept 20 -

On Wednesday, the state of Arkansas will ask the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court order requiring it to continue paying for three women to receive care from Planned Parenthood, which the state is seeking to exclude from its Medicaid program.

The state is challenging a preliminary injunction entered last October by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker of the Eastern District of Arkansas in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the three women.

