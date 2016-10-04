Judge allows Planned Parenthood case against anti-abortion group

Planned Parenthood can go forward with a lawsuit against an anti-abortion group that secretly recorded and released videos purportedly showing the women's health organization planning to sell fetal tissue, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Friday declined to dismiss the lawsuit, which targets the Center for Medical Progress, its founder David Daleiden and various affiliated entities, finding it described a scheme that could amount to a violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

