Whistleblower lawsuit over Plavix marketing narrowed

(Reuters) - A New Jersey federal judge has significantly narrowed the scope of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC of falsely marketing blood-thinning drug Plavix, ruling that the lawsuit can proceed only with respect to 17 states’ Medicaid programs.

U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit, which was filed by a former Sanofi sales representative, with respect to the other states’ Medicaid programs and Medicare.

