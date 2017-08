New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has sued Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA's U.S. arm for overstating the effectiveness of and concealing the risks of their blood thinner Plavix.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in state court in Santa Fe, is the latest in a slew of cases brought by patients and state attorneys general over the drug.

