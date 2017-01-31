FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Three plead guilty in $55 million Brooklyn healthcare fraud scheme
January 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 7 months ago

Three plead guilty in $55 million Brooklyn healthcare fraud scheme

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Three people have pleaded guilty to participating in a healthcare fraud scheme involving two clinics in New York City that resulted in $55 million in false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, prosecutors said Friday.

Olga Proskurovsky, 49, and Yuriy Omelchenko, 49, both of Brooklyn, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and agreed to forfeit more than $17 million, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jq7uz0

