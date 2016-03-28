Appeals court upholds verdict for Pfizer in diet drug case

By Brendan Pierson

A federal appeals court has upheld a jury verdict in favor of Pfizer Inc against a man who said he developed a potentially fatal lung condition from Pondimin, one of the drugs sold by Pfizer’s predecessor American Home Products Corp as part of the once-popular “fen-phen” diet treatment.

Judge Norman Stahl of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing Wednesday for a three-judge panel, ruled that a lower court was right to limit plaintiff Michael Tersigni’s case to a failure to warn theory, and exclude his claim that American Home, renamed Wyeth in 2002 and bought by Pfizer in 2009, was negligent in designing and selling Pondimin in the first place.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ogkhBl