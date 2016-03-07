8th Circuit refuses new trial for 'popcorn lung' plaintiff

By Brendan Pierson

A U.S appeals court declined on Friday to grant a new trial to a man who lost a lawsuit alleging he developed a lung disease from inhaling a chemical used to add butter flavor to microwave popcorn he ate.

Chief Judge William Riley, writing for a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the verdict in favor of flavoring company International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) could stand although the trial judge had stricken a substantial amount of testimony after the jury had already heard it.

