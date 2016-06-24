FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sandoz, Upsher-Smith sued over marketing of unapproved drug
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 24, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Sandoz, Upsher-Smith sued over marketing of unapproved drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sandoz Inc, the generics unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, has been hit with a false advertising and unfair competition lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting its Klor-Con potassium chloride powder as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by Endo International PLC unit Par Pharmaceutical and associated companies, also names Minnesota-based Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc, which manufactures the powder and sells it to Sandoz, as a defendant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28VaqPC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.