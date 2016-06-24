Sandoz, Upsher-Smith sued over marketing of unapproved drug

Sandoz Inc, the generics unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, has been hit with a false advertising and unfair competition lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting its Klor-Con potassium chloride powder as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by Endo International PLC unit Par Pharmaceutical and associated companies, also names Minnesota-based Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc, which manufactures the powder and sells it to Sandoz, as a defendant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28VaqPC