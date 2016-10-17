FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Generic drug maker seeks to stop FDA from pulling potassium chloride
#Westlaw News
October 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Generic drug maker seeks to stop FDA from pulling potassium chloride

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Florida generic drug maker Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC has sued the Food and Drug Administration, saying the agency is unlawfully trying to pull Virtus' potassium chloride drug, which it has sold without FDA approval since 2012, off the market.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa, claims the agency is overstepping its authority under the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act, which allows for drugs that were sold before the creation of the modern drug approval process to be "grandfathered."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eIQPni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
