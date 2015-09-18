FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge trims poultry-vaccine suit against Zoetis, Pfizer
September 18, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Judge trims poultry-vaccine suit against Zoetis, Pfizer

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Wednesday threw out negligence and fraud claims in a products liability lawsuit filed by two Mexican poultry companies against Pfizer Inc and its former animal-health subsidiary Zoetis but declined to dismiss the action in its entirety.

In a lawsuit filed in January, Incubadora Mexicana and Incubadoras Ranche Grande alleged that Pfizer and Zoetis sold them a bad batch of the poultry vaccine Poulvac in 2013. They claimed the companies discovered problems with the batch in January 2014 but failed to notify them until July 2014, when Zoetis issued a recall.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NHBdeO

