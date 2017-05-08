FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Sanofi, Regeneron hope LED case will shine a light on Praluent injunction appeal
May 8, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 3 months ago

Sanofi, Regeneron hope LED case will shine a light on Praluent injunction appeal

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc are citing a little-noticed federal appeals court ruling in a patent dispute over LED lights last month to bolster their own appeal of a court order banning sales of their cholesterol drug Praluent.

In a notice filed Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Sanofi and Regeneron argued that an April 26 decision by that court, Nichia Corp v. Everlight Americas Inc, required the injunction against Praluent sales be overturned.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qTByCb

