Sanofi, Regeneron hope LED case will shine a light on Praluent injunction appeal

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc are citing a little-noticed federal appeals court ruling in a patent dispute over LED lights last month to bolster their own appeal of a court order banning sales of their cholesterol drug Praluent.

In a notice filed Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Sanofi and Regeneron argued that an April 26 decision by that court, Nichia Corp v. Everlight Americas Inc, required the injunction against Praluent sales be overturned.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qTByCb