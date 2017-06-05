Federal Circuit to hear landmark antibody patent case

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will urge a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a decision that bars them from selling their cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, in a closely watched case that could have broad implications for drug development.

The appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., centers on two key issues: whether Amgen Inc, maker of the rival drug Repatha, is entitled to broad patent protection for a whole class of antibodies that bind to one region on a particular protein, and, if it is, whether that can justify forcing a unique, successful drug off the market.

