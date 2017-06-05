FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Federal Circuit to hear landmark antibody patent case
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 2 months

Federal Circuit to hear landmark antibody patent case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will urge a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a decision that bars them from selling their cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, in a closely watched case that could have broad implications for drug development.

The appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., centers on two key issues: whether Amgen Inc, maker of the rival drug Repatha, is entitled to broad patent protection for a whole class of antibodies that bind to one region on a particular protein, and, if it is, whether that can justify forcing a unique, successful drug off the market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qUAt1q

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.