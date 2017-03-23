Doctors, patients urge court to reject ban on cholesterol drug sales

A group of doctors and patients are urging a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court order banning sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol drug Praluent after Amgen Inc won a patent lawsuit against them.

In an amicus brief filed Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, seven doctors and two patients said the order, which has not taken effect, would put patients who are currently taking the drug at increased risk of sudden heart failure or heart attack.

