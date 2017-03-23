FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctors, patients urge court to reject ban on cholesterol drug sales
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 23, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

Doctors, patients urge court to reject ban on cholesterol drug sales

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A group of doctors and patients are urging a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court order banning sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol drug Praluent after Amgen Inc won a patent lawsuit against them.

In an amicus brief filed Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, seven doctors and two patients said the order, which has not taken effect, would put patients who are currently taking the drug at increased risk of sudden heart failure or heart attack.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mxiNqA

