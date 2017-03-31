AbbVie urges court to uphold ban on cholesterol drug sales

March 31 -

AbbVie Inc has urged a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court order banning sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol drug Praluent after Amgen Inc won a patent lawsuit against them.

In an amicus brief filed Thursday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Illinois-based drug company said strong patent protections, including injunctions barring sales in some cases, were needed to promote the development of so-called biologic drugs like Praluent, Amgen's competing drug Repatha and AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis drug Humira.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mWvGdP