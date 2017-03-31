FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AbbVie urges court to uphold ban on cholesterol drug sales
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 5 months ago

AbbVie urges court to uphold ban on cholesterol drug sales

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

March 31 -

AbbVie Inc has urged a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court order banning sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol drug Praluent after Amgen Inc won a patent lawsuit against them.

In an amicus brief filed Thursday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Illinois-based drug company said strong patent protections, including injunctions barring sales in some cases, were needed to promote the development of so-called biologic drugs like Praluent, Amgen's competing drug Repatha and AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis drug Humira.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mWvGdP

