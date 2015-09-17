FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Committee backs goal of 1 mln for US "precision medicine" project
#Healthcare
September 17, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Committee backs goal of 1 mln for US "precision medicine" project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The initial goal to recruit 1 million Americans to analyze genetic information as part of the government’s “precision medicine” initiative was backed in a final report delivered to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

The “precision medicine” initiative, announced in January by President Barack Obama, will involve a pool of people - healthy and ill, men and women, old and young - who will be studied to learn how genetic variants affect health and disease.

The report, authored by a working group that was created to lay out a blueprint for the initiative, suggested the pool of people to be studied should grow over time. (1.usa.gov/1YgI7Lj)

The group outlined two strategies for recruitment.

The first approach is designed to enable anybody living in the United States to volunteer; the second is to collaborate with healthcare providers to recruit participants.

An advisory committee to the NIH is expected to vote on the recommendations later on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

