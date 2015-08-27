Swiss pregnancy-test maker ordered to run corrective ads

(Reuters) - A New Jersey federal judge has ordered home-pregnancy-test maker SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH to run corrective advertising after finding that it falsely led consumers to believe its test could tell them how long they had been pregnant.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Wednesday ordered SPD to run full-page advertisements in American Baby, Parents, and US Weekly magazines explaining that its product’s estimate of conception date is not the same as a doctor‘s.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UfwyPO