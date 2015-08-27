FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss pregnancy-test maker ordered to run corrective ads
August 27, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss pregnancy-test maker ordered to run corrective ads

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey federal judge has ordered home-pregnancy-test maker SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH to run corrective advertising after finding that it falsely led consumers to believe its test could tell them how long they had been pregnant.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Wednesday ordered SPD to run full-page advertisements in American Baby, Parents, and US Weekly magazines explaining that its product’s estimate of conception date is not the same as a doctor‘s.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UfwyPO

