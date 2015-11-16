Circuit revives challenge to Illumina Down Syndrome test patent

A federal appeals court has revived a petition by Roche AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics seeking to invalidate a rival’s patent on a noninvasive prenatal test for Down Syndrome.

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Bureau had previously rejected Ariosa’s contention that a patent held by Illumina Inc was obvious. Writing Monday for a unanimous three-judge panel, Judge Richard Taranto of the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the PTAB to reconsider Ariosa’s petition.

