FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Circuit revives challenge to Illumina Down Syndrome test patent
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2015 / 10:58 PM / in 2 years

Circuit revives challenge to Illumina Down Syndrome test patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a petition by Roche AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics seeking to invalidate a rival’s patent on a noninvasive prenatal test for Down Syndrome.

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Bureau had previously rejected Ariosa’s contention that a patent held by Illumina Inc was obvious. Writing Monday for a unanimous three-judge panel, Judge Richard Taranto of the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the PTAB to reconsider Ariosa’s petition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X38wZJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.