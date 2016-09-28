FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Case over denial of permit for AIDS nonprofit can continue - judge
September 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Case over denial of permit for AIDS nonprofit can continue - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A lawsuit by an AIDS healthcare nonprofit accusing the city of San Francisco of blocking it from opening a pharmacy because of its opposition to the preventative use of an anti-HIV drug can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco ruled Monday that the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation could proceed with its claim that it was being punished by the city for its constitutionally protected speech. However, he dismissed a related state law claim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d9nrmZ

