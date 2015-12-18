Many generic drug prices outpace inflation - report

Dec 17 -

The prices of many Medicaid-covered generic drugs have increased faster than inflation in recent years, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The report, issued Thursday by HHS’s Office of Inspector General, said that if generic drugs had been treated the same way as brand-name drugs under Medicaid, states and the federal government could have gotten at least $1.4 billion in additional rebates from 2005 through 2014.

