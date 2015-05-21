FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catholic groups to appeal dismissed contraception case - attorney
May 21, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Catholic groups to appeal dismissed contraception case - attorney

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Catholic groups that lost their challenge to Obamacare’s contraception coverage provisions in a federal appeals court will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their case, an attorney for the groups said on Thursday.

A day earlier, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals refused to hear the case en banc. The case had been dismissed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in December 2013, and a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit affirmed that decision last November.

