Patient can sue Prime Healthcare over out-of-pocket prices -court

A California appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing hospital operator Prime Healthcare Management Inc of overcharging emergency room patients who pay out of pocket.

A unanimous panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District ruled in an opinion filed last month and approved for publication Wednesday that the lawsuit could go forward on the theory that the prices charged to out-of-pocket patients are "unconscionable," though it rejected claims accusing the hospital of misrepresenting its pricing policies.

