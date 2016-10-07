FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Patient can sue Prime Healthcare over out-of-pocket prices -court
October 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Patient can sue Prime Healthcare over out-of-pocket prices -court

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing hospital operator Prime Healthcare Management Inc of overcharging emergency room patients who pay out of pocket.

A unanimous panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District ruled in an opinion filed last month and approved for publication Wednesday that the lawsuit could go forward on the theory that the prices charged to out-of-pocket patients are "unconscionable," though it rejected claims accusing the hospital of misrepresenting its pricing policies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dxD7oF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
