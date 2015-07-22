Florida patient privacy waiver in malpractice cases upheld

(Reuters) - A Florida law that requires patients contemplating a medical malpractice lawsuit to waive privacy rights to their medical records in advance of going to court is not unconstitutional, a state appeals court has ruled.

The three-judge panel of the Florida First Court of Appeal in Tallahassee, in a written opinion on Tuesday, rejected arguments by Emma Weaver that the waiver requirement unconstitutionally violated her late husband’s right to privacy and the state’s rules of civil procedure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1g6xr0q