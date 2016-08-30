Progenics Pharmaceuticals whistleblower wins another $3 million

A former Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc chemist who last year won a $1.66 million verdict from a biotechnology company accused of retaliating against him for whistleblower claims was awarded at least $3.3 million more on Tuesday.

Julio Perez, who represented himself in a trial over his 2008 firing by the Tarrytown, New York-based company, had asked U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan to order Progenics to reinstate him.

