A federal appeals court has revived a proposed false advertising class action against the maker of a prostate supplement that was at one time promoted by former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann.

However, the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed the dismissal of the case against Theismann himself, saying he could not be liable because he was not the seller.

