Judge rules out Medicare coverage of DNA identity check
July 31, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rules out Medicare coverage of DNA identity check

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medicare does not cover the cost of a DNA test designed to prevent healthy men from being unnecessarily treated for prostate cancer as a result of human error, a U.S. judge in Indiana ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Larry McKinney found that Strand Analytical Laboratories’ test, DNA Specimen Provenance Assay (DSPA), was not covered by Medicare because it was not “reasonable and necessary for diagnosis or treatment” of prostate cancer, as the Medicare statute requires.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DgiQd0

