Lawyers seek $140.8 mln in fees from $512 mln Provigil deal

(Reuters) - Lawyers who represented drug wholesalers and retailers in an antitrust suit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are asking for $140.8 million in legal fees out of a $512 million settlement.

The case stemmed from payments by Teva to generic drugmakers to delay the launch of off-brand versions of the wakefulness drug Provigil. There has been a wave of suits over “pay-for-delay” agreements, and the Federal Trade Commission has long targeted them. In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such agreements may be illegal, even if introduced within the life of a patent.

