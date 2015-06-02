FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health plans, consumers denied class status in Provigil lawsuit
June 2, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Health plans, consumers denied class status in Provigil lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to certify a class of health insurance plans and individuals claiming that drugmaker Cephalon Inc, since bought by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, used anticompetitive settlements to delay generic versions of its wakefulness drug Provigil.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia did not explain his reasons for denying class certification in a brief order on Monday, though he said he would issue a full opinion shortly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GjkhIQ

