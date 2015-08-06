Judge rejects end payor class in Provigil case a second time

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused for the second time to certify a class of health insurance plans and individuals suing drugmaker Cephalon Inc for allegedly using anticompetitive settlements to delay generic versions of its wakefulness drug Provigil.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia on Tuesday denied a motion by the insurers and individuals, known collectively as end payors, to reconsider his original June 11 order denying them class certification.

