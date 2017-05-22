FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Judge limits Apotex damages in Provigil pay-for-delay lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

Judge limits Apotex damages in Provigil pay-for-delay lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has limited the amount of damages Apotex Inc may seek in a lawsuit accusing drugmakers Mylan Inc and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd of accepting payments from Cephalon Inc to delay generic versions of its wakefulness drug Provigil.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg said Apotex's damages expert could present his opinion that the generic drugmaker had suffered $113.2 million in lost profits by being unlawfully barred from the market by the conduct of Mylan and Ranbaxy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2raQQab

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.