Judge limits Apotex damages in Provigil pay-for-delay lawsuit

A federal judge has limited the amount of damages Apotex Inc may seek in a lawsuit accusing drugmakers Mylan Inc and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd of accepting payments from Cephalon Inc to delay generic versions of its wakefulness drug Provigil.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg said Apotex's damages expert could present his opinion that the generic drugmaker had suffered $113.2 million in lost profits by being unlawfully barred from the market by the conduct of Mylan and Ranbaxy.

