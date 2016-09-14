FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge ordered to reconsider class in Provigil antitrust case
September 14, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge ordered to reconsider class in Provigil antitrust case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ordered a federal judge in Philadelphia to reconsider his order certifying a class of 22 drug wholesalers accusing generic drugmakers Mylan Inc and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd of accepting payments from Cephalon Inc to delay generic versions of Cephalon's wakefulness drug Provigil.

The 2-1 panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania wrongly took into account the fact that the litigation had already lasted nine years when he certified the class to promote judicial efficiency.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cvWBa6

