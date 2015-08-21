Psychiatric group's ERISA case against UnitedHealth revived

(Reuters) - A federal appeals panel has revived a lawsuit filed by a New York psychiatric association accusing insurer UnitedHealth Group of treating mental health claims differently from other claims when acting as claims administrator for health insurance plans, in violation of federal law.

Judge Raymond Lohier of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous panel, ruled Thursday that the New York State Psychiatric Association (NYSPA) had standing to sue on behalf of its members, and that claims administrators may be liable for coverage decisions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), reversing a lower court.

