Two psychologists have been indicted in federal court in New Orleans for conspiring to defraud Medicare by billing for $25 million in unnecessary and, in some instances, nonexistent services.

Beverly Stubblefield, 62, of Slidell, Louisiana, and John Teal, 46, of Jackson, Mississippi were indicted Thursday in the Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. District Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gn1pcw