Judge certifies overtime lawsuit against physical therapy provider

A federal magistrate judge in Chicago conditionally certified a class of employees in a federal Fair Labor Standards Act collective action accusing an Addison, Illinois-based physical therapy company they worked for of forcing them to work off the clock to meet productivity standards.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Rowland on Tuesday ruled that Nancy Girolamo, a former therapy assistant for Community Physical Therapy & Associates, had made the “modest showing” needed for conditional certification that she and other CPT employees were victims of a common policy.

