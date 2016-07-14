FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge certifies overtime lawsuit against physical therapy provider
July 14, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Judge certifies overtime lawsuit against physical therapy provider

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge in Chicago conditionally certified a class of employees in a federal Fair Labor Standards Act collective action accusing an Addison, Illinois-based physical therapy company they worked for of forcing them to work off the clock to meet productivity standards.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Rowland on Tuesday ruled that Nancy Girolamo, a former therapy assistant for Community Physical Therapy & Associates, had made the “modest showing” needed for conditional certification that she and other CPT employees were victims of a common policy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29FSTrm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
