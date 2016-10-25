Fund manager notches first win in drug patent challenge campaign

A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal has invalidated most of Shire PLC's patent on its Gattex short bowel syndrome drug, handing hedge fund manager Kyle Bass his first victory in an ongoing campaign of challenging drug patents.

A panel of three administrative patent judges of the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in a pair of decisions Friday that 61 of the 75 claims in Shire's patent were void on obviousness grounds. The patent was set to expire in 2022.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eOeAq9 (Additional reporting by Andrew Chung in New York)