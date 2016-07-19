FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
8th Circuit affirms denial of disability for Iraq vet with PTSD
July 19, 2016

8th Circuit affirms denial of disability for Iraq vet with PTSD

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court panel has affirmed the denial of Social Security disability insurance to an Iraq veteran after finding his post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments did not prevent him from doing limited work.

A 2-1 panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Monday that the veteran, Marcus Helmsley, could not show that he had become disabled during a four-month period in 2011, after which he was no longer eligible to receive insurance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aq2rXw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
