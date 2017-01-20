FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington city sues Purdue over illegal OxyContin sales
January 20, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 7 months ago

Washington city sues Purdue over illegal OxyContin sales

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The city of Everett, Washington on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Purdue Pharma, maker of the popular opioid painkiller OxyContin, of allowing large quantities of the drug to enter the black market, contributing to widespread addiction.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington Superior Court, is seeking to get Purdue to pay the costs Everett has incurred in fighting opioid addiction and dealing with its effects, along with punitive damages, though it did not give an exact number.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iTpug2

