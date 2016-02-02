Court upholds dismissal of OxyContin whistleblower case

Feb 2 -

The wife and onetime subordinate of a former Purdue Pharma sales manager cannot bring whistleblower claims over the same allegedly false marketing practices the manager raised in his own previously dismissed lawsuit, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

Judge Albert Diaz of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lawsuit, which concerns the marketing of Purdue’s painkiller OxyContin, said the case was barred by the federal False Claims Act’s public disclosure bar, which prevents would-be whistleblowers from suing over information that was already made public.

