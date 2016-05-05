FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: NHeLP's Susan Fogel on the Church Amendment and abortion rights
May 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Q&A: NHeLP's Susan Fogel on the Church Amendment and abortion rights

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

In what may be the first case of its kind, Diane Horvath-Cosper, an obstetrician and gynecologist, filed a civil rights complaint on Monday accusing her employer MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., of illegally imposing a “gag order,” which prevents her from talking publicly about her support of abortion rights, or the fact that MedStar provides abortions.

MedStar’s policy is motivated by concerns about anti-abortion violence, according to Horvath-Cosper’s complaint, which was filed with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Tuunal

