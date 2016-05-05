Q&A: NHeLP's Susan Fogel on the Church Amendment and abortion rights

(Reuters) -

In what may be the first case of its kind, Diane Horvath-Cosper, an obstetrician and gynecologist, filed a civil rights complaint on Monday accusing her employer MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., of illegally imposing a “gag order,” which prevents her from talking publicly about her support of abortion rights, or the fact that MedStar provides abortions.

MedStar’s policy is motivated by concerns about anti-abortion violence, according to Horvath-Cosper’s complaint, which was filed with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights.

