Q&A: Do CMS waivers undermine Medicaid?
#Westlaw News
March 20, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Do CMS waivers undermine Medicaid?

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - So far, 29 states have taken advantage of new federal funding offered by the Affordable Care Act to expand their Medicaid programs. But many of those states have asked for, and gotten, special exceptions from the usual requirements of the Medicaid law from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

These exceptions, known as waivers, include the ability to charge premiums to people below the poverty line and, in some cases, to cut people off from the program for missing premium payments. The National Health Law Program, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, has spent the last year advocating against such waivers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CB6UQR

