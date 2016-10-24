Q&A: Foley & Lardner's David Rosen on obstacles to generic EpiPen

Mylan NV has provoked an outcry from lawmakers and consumer advocates for sharply raising the price of its EpiPen, a device that automatically injects the drug epinephrine to counteract life-threatening allergic reactions. Mylan, which acquired the product in 2007, has raised the list price for a pair of EpiPens to $600 from about $100 in 2008.

Although the effects of epinephrine have been known for more than a century, and the first auto-injector entered the market in the 1980s, there are no generic versions of the EpiPen, allowing Mylan to exercise monopoly power.

