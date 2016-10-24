FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Q&A: Foley & Lardner's David Rosen on obstacles to generic EpiPen
October 24, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Q&A: Foley & Lardner's David Rosen on obstacles to generic EpiPen

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Mylan NV has provoked an outcry from lawmakers and consumer advocates for sharply raising the price of its EpiPen, a device that automatically injects the drug epinephrine to counteract life-threatening allergic reactions. Mylan, which acquired the product in 2007, has raised the list price for a pair of EpiPens to $600 from about $100 in 2008.

Although the effects of epinephrine have been known for more than a century, and the first auto-injector entered the market in the 1980s, there are no generic versions of the EpiPen, allowing Mylan to exercise monopoly power.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dOMEVk

