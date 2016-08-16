Q&A: Lambda Legal's Susan Sommer on infertility coverage

Earlier this month, four lesbian women sued the commissioner of New Jersey's Department of Banking and Insurance over a law mandating that insurance companies cover infertility treatment, but only for women who have had unprotected sexual intercourse for one or two years, depending on their age. In the lawsuit, Krupa v. Badolato, the women said the 2001 law violated lesbians' constitutional right to equal protection.

No other state currently has a law like New Jersey, according to Susan Sommer, director of constitutional litigation for the nonprofit Lambda Legal. However, 35 states do not require insurers to cover any infertility treatment. Sommer said that lesbian and unpartnered women in states that do not require coverage may also face discrimination. Reuters spoke to Sommer on Thursday about the possible outcome in Krupa and the possibility of lawsuits over infertility coverage in other states.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bn4gEK