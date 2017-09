By Brendan Pierson

Life sciences lawyer Vernessa Pollard, formerly of Arnold & Porter, has joined McDermott Will & Emery as co-head of its Food & Drug Administration practice, the firm announced Tuesday.

Before joining Arnold & Porter, Pollard worked at the FDA for six years, representing the agency in litigation and enforcement matters.

