Actavis, Vivus clash over in-house counsel role in patent fight

(Reuters) - A U.S. subsidiary of Actavis PLC and rival drugmaker Vivus Inc have asked a federal judge to weigh in on a dispute over whether a Vivus in-house attorney should be allowed to work on a patent lawsuit over Vivus’ weight-loss drug Qsymia and on other matters related to that drug at the same time.

In a joint letter filed Monday in federal court in New Jersey, Connell Foley’s Liza Walsh, representing Actavis Laboratories FL Inc, and Saul Ewing’s Charles Lizza, for California-based Vivus, laid out their respective positions for U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor.

