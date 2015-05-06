FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actavis, Vivus clash over in-house counsel role in patent fight
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 6, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Actavis, Vivus clash over in-house counsel role in patent fight

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. subsidiary of Actavis PLC and rival drugmaker Vivus Inc have asked a federal judge to weigh in on a dispute over whether a Vivus in-house attorney should be allowed to work on a patent lawsuit over Vivus’ weight-loss drug Qsymia and on other matters related to that drug at the same time.

In a joint letter filed Monday in federal court in New Jersey, Connell Foley’s Liza Walsh, representing Actavis Laboratories FL Inc, and Saul Ewing’s Charles Lizza, for California-based Vivus, laid out their respective positions for U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AEF81f

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.