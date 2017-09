Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ patent on quality control methods used in making the blood thinner enoxaparin cannot stop rivals Teva Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from selling their version of the drug, a divided federal appeals panel has ruled.

The decision was handed down Tuesday by a 2-1 majority of a Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in a decision written by Circuit Judge Evan Wallach.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HHDi3f