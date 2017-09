(Reuters) - A federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit accusing medical testing company Quest Diagnostics Inc of suppressing competition in California by selling its services below cost.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California, held on Wednesday that claims by California diagnostics companies Hunter Laboratories Inc and Surgical Pathology Associates can go forward.

