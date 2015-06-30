FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whistleblower to get $7 mln from 2nd whistleblower, judge rules
June 30, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Whistleblower to get $7 mln from 2nd whistleblower, judge rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California whistleblower who helped win a $241 million settlement in a lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics Inc and Unilab Corp must pay about $7 million under a contract with another whistleblower that lost a similar lawsuit in New York, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Martini said on Monday that the California plaintiff, Hunter Laboratory LLC, was not excused from an earlier agreement with the New York plaintiff, Fair Laboratory Practices Associates LLC, even though its CEO Mark Bibi, a former Unilab general counsel, was found to have violated the state’s business confidentiality law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ehc6Qs

